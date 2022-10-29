Roy scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

Roy tallied late in the second period, giving the Golden Knights their last goal in the win. He's scored twice in the last three games for his first two goals of the season. The 25-year-old has added three assists, 14 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-1 rating in nine outings. Roy continues to see a bottom-six role at even strength, but he's a threat to put up extra offense on the second power-play unit, so he's worth a look in deep fantasy formats.