Roy scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 3.

Roy opened the scoring at 3:16 of the second period, capitalizing on a Canadiens turnover behind their own net. The 24-year-old was back in his usual third-line role after seeing a brief turn as a top-line center in Wednesday's Game 2. Roy is up to three goals, four assists, 20 shots on net, 48 hits and a minus-1 rating through 16 playoff contests.