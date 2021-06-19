Roy scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 3.
Roy opened the scoring at 3:16 of the second period, capitalizing on a Canadiens turnover behind their own net. The 24-year-old was back in his usual third-line role after seeing a brief turn as a top-line center in Wednesday's Game 2. Roy is up to three goals, four assists, 20 shots on net, 48 hits and a minus-1 rating through 16 playoff contests.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Offers assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Notches two helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Opens and closes scoring•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Pockets helper in win•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Forces overtime with tally•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Nabs assist in return•