Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Tallies on power play
Roy scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.
With Mark Stone (lower body) and Chandler Stephenson (undisclosed) out, Roy has taken on a top-six role for Vegas. The 23-year-old forward's tally Monday was the first power-play point of his career. He's racked up 10 points, 42 shots and 39 hits through 28 appearances this year.
