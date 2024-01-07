Roy scored a pair of goals on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Roy snapped a seven-game point drought with his second-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. He added another goal in the third. Roy spent much of the first half of the season on the fourth line, but with William Karlsson (lower body) week-to-week, he'll now get a chance for more playing time in a third-line role. Roy has seven goals, 15 points, 50 shots on net, 17 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 31 contests.