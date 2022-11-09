Roy scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.
The fourth line made a near-instant impact in this contest, with Roy converting on a setup from William Carrier. The goal gave Roy a modest three-game point streak -- he has two goals and an assist in that span. For the season, the 25-year-old forward is up to four tallies, four helpers, 20 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-3 rating through 14 contests.
