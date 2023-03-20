Roy (lower body) will join the Knights for their three-game road trip but remains questionable to play, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports Monday.

Roy has been sidelined for the past 13 games due to his lower-body issue but seems closer to getting back into action. With the addition of Teddy Blueger at the trade deadline, the 26-year-old Roy could be forced to shift to the wing in order to get back into the lineup and could even be forced to watch from the press box periodically.