Roy (lower body) will join the Knights for their three-game road trip but remains questionable to play, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports Monday.
Roy has been sidelined for the past 13 games due to his lower-body issue but seems closer to getting back into action. With the addition of Teddy Blueger at the trade deadline, the 26-year-old Roy could be forced to shift to the wing in order to get back into the lineup and could even be forced to watch from the press box periodically.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Remains unavailable•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Not playing Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Won't return Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Misses skate Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Unavailable Monday•