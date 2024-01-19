Roy recorded a pair of assists in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Roy picked up his first assist on Jonathan Marchessault's opening goal in the first period before setting up Ivan Barbashev later in the frame. The 26-year-old Roy now has three assists in his last two games since moving into a top-six role with both Jack Eichel (knee) and William Karlsson (lower body) on injured reserve. Roy's now up to 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) through 37 games this season.