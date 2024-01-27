Roy notched two assists in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Jonathan Marchessault scored Vegas' final three goals, with Roy and Ivan Barbashev collecting both helpers on two of them. Roy has been just as hot as his linemates of late, producing four multi-point performances in the last five games while churning out two goals and nine points. The 26-year-old missed nine games earlier in the season with an undisclosed injury, but Roy is still on pace for a career-best campaign with nine goals and 25 points through 40 contests.