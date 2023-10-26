Roy (undisclosed) will miss Vegas' games against Chicago on Friday and LA on Saturday.
Roy is considered day-to-day beyond this weekend's contests, so he might still be an option to return Monday versus Montreal. In the meantime, Pavel Dorofeyev, who was a healthy scratch in Vegas' last four outings, is projected to draw back into the lineup Friday. Roy has three goals and four points in seven contests this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Feeling sore after early exit•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Scores go-ahead goal•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Helps out on empty-netter•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Nets goal in win•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Nets goal Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Supplies goal in Game 2•