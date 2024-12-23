Roy (uooer body) won't play against Anaheim on Monday, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Roy will miss his third straight game and remains day-to-day ahead of Friday's road matchup versus San Jose. The 27-year-old forward may not be ready to return after the holiday break. Roy has six goals, 13 points, 26 hits and 52 shots on net through 31 appearances this season.
