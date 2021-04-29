Roy will travel with the Golden Knights for the team's upcoming four-game road trip, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
The fact that Roy is making the trip suggests he should be ready to return sometime within the next week. He's picked up 12 points through 44 games this season.
