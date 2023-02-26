Roy (lower body) isn't expected to play Saturday against Dallas, per Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Roy also missed Thursday's contest because of the injury. He has 11 goals and 25 points in 54 games in 2022-23. Byron Froese, who was promoted from AHL Henderson on Thursday, is projected to stay in the lineup for the second straight contest.
