Roy (lower body) won't play Tuesday versus Florida, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Roy will miss his seventh straight game and it's unclear when he will be available to return. He has collected 11 goals, 25 points, 76 shots on net and 72 hits in 54 games this season.
