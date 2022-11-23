Roy (lower body) will miss Wednesday's game against Ottawa, per Vince Sapienza of FOX5 Las Vegas.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy also thinks Roy is unlikely to play Friday against Seattle and Saturday versus Vancouver. Roy has four goals and 11 points in 18 contests. He was last in the lineup Nov. 17. Jake Leschyshyn drew back into the lineup Monday with Roy out, but Leschyshyn only logged 8:22 of ice time.