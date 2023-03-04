Roy (lower body) isn't expected to play Friday versus New Jersey, per the NHL media site.
Roy is set to miss his fifth consecutive game because of the injury. He has 11 goals and 25 points in 54 contests this season. His next opportunity to return will come Sunday against the Canadiens.
