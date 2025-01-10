Roy (upper body) won't be in the lineup against the Rangers on Saturday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Roy is set to miss his 11th consecutive game. He has six goals and 13 points in 31 outings in 2024-25. When healthy, Roy should serve in a middle-six capacity and receive some power-play ice time.
