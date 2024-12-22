Roy (upper body) is expected to miss Saturday's tilt against the Kraken, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
It will be Roy's second straight game on the shelf. He has six goals and 13 points in 31 outings in 2024-25. Roy will likely draw back into the lineup in a bottom-six capacity once he's healthy.
