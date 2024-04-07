Roy (undisclosed) will not join the Golden Knights for their upcoming two-game road trip, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Roy missed Friday's game against the Coyotes and will now miss the next pair. The 27-year-old has 11 goals and 38 points in 66 games this season but just three points over his last 12 appearances. Vegas will be back home to face the Wild on Friday.