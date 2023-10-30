Roy (undisclosed) still isn't skating yet though he remains day-to-day, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Monday.

The fact that Roy hasn't begun skating yet doesn't bode well for him to be ready to play once he is eligible to be taken off injured reserve. Prior to getting hurt, the 26-year-old center was rolling with three goals on 13 shots and one assist in seven games while averaging 15:04 of ice time.