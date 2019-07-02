Gusev could be on the trade block if a new contract cannot be reached with the Golden Knights, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

The two sides have been trying to hammer out a two-year extension but remain as wide as $2 million per year in negotiations despite Gusev having not dressed for a single NHL contest. Last year, the 26-year-old collected 82 points in 62 games, playing as a member of St. Petersburg SKA (KHL), cementing himself as one of the top commodities outside the NHL. "We think (Gusev) is a really good player," Golden Knights President George McPhee said Monday. "We'd like to work something out here, but if that doesn't work we'll look at options."

