Gusev officially signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on Sunday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

The Russian was reportedly set to sign with Vegas before the playoffs, and finally made it official. Gusev's rights were acquired by Vegas as part of the agreement for the club to take Jason Garrison from Tampa Bay in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. He had an outstanding season with SKA St. Petersburg (82 points in 62 games), and is expected to join the team as soon as possible. There is no official word on whether Gusev will play in the playoffs, but his first chance to suit up will be Sunday for Game 3.