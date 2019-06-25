Gusev was handed a qualifying offer by Vegas on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Last year, the 26-year-old collected 82 points in 62 games, playing as a member of St. Petersburg SKA (KHL). Gusev then signed a one-year deal with the Golden Knights in April, but he now needs to be re-upped yet again, despite having not yet dressed in an NHL game. Expect the dynamic winger to be with the Knights when the team breaks camp in a few months time.