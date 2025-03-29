Hanifin logged a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Hanifin has six helpers over his last five games, three of which have come on the power play. The 28-year-old set up Pavel Dorofeyev's game-winning tally with the man advantage at 16:49 of the third period. Hanifin is finishing a streaky year strong, and he's up to 38 points (10 on the power play), 130 shots on net, 94 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 72 appearances.