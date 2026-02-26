Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin: Available against Caps
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hanifin (not injury related) was added back to the Vegas roster ahead of Friday's clash with Washington, per the NHL media site.
Hanifin was one of five players the Knights held out of Wednesday's matchup with the Kings but should now be in the mix to feature Friday. The 29-year-old blueliner is currently mired in an eight-game pointless streak during which he notched nien shots, 14 blocks and four hits.
