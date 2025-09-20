Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin: Battling minor injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hanifin (undisclosed) didn't participate in Saturday's practice for precautionary reasons, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Hanifin's injury isn't believed to be serious, but there's no reason to push him early in training camp. He had 10 goals and 39 points in 80 regular-season appearances with Vegas last year.
