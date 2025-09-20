default-cbs-image
Hanifin (undisclosed) didn't participate in Saturday's practice for precautionary reasons, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hanifin's injury isn't believed to be serious, but there's no reason to push him early in training camp. He had 10 goals and 39 points in 80 regular-season appearances with Vegas last year.

