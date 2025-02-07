Hanifin registered an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils.
Hanifin went 15 games without a point, a span in which he was also minus-10. It's cost him playing time recently -- he's been on the third pairing over the last few contests after being a top-four fixture through the first half of the campaign. Hanifin has had at least 38 points in each of the last three seasons, but he's at 22 points, 100 shots on net, 81 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 55 appearances in 2024-25. His defensive play will keep him from getting scratched, but he doesn't need to be active in all fantasy formats.
