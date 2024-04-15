Hanifin assisted on the Golden Knights' first goal during Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against Colorado.
Hanifin now has points in four straight games, posting a goal and six points during that stretch. He has been productive since the trade to Vegas, totaling 12 points in 18 games while averaging just over 23 minutes per game.
