Hanifin scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

This was Hanifin's first goal of the season, and it extended the Golden Knights' lead to 3-0 early in the second period. The defenseman has looked good since returning from a lower-body injury that cost him most of October. He's up to three points, 20 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a minus-3 rating across seven outings while seeing steady top-four minutes.