Hanifin logged an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators.

Hanifin snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. The 27-year-old defenseman has remained on the top pairing while Alex Pietrangelo (illness) has been out. Hanifin has five helpers over 10 contests with the Golden Knights, giving him 40 points through 71 games on the year when accounting for his time with the Flames. He's added 147 shots on net, 58 hits and 102 blocked shots.