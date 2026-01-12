Hanifin logged two assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Hanifin logged his first multi-point effort since Dec. 27 versus the Avalanche. The 28-year-old blueliner put up 10 assists over 11 games while Shea Theodore was sidelined by an upper-body injury, but Hanifin now has second billing on the Golden Knights' blue line. For the season, Hanifin is at 18 points, 82 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 20 hits and a minus-4 rating across 34 appearances in a top-four role.