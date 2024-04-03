Hanifin scored a power-play goal on four shots, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

The goal was Hanifin's first as a Golden Knight, to go with five assists over 13 contests since the Flames traded him away. The 27-year-old blueliner continues to see ample ice time in a top-four role. He's up to 12 goals, 41 points, 155 shots on net, 109 blocked shots, 61 hits and a plus-21 rating through 74 appearances this season.