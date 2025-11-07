Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin: Gets first helper of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hanifin notched an assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.
This was Hanifin's first helper of the year, though he's been limited to three games after missing time due to a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old defenseman has resumed a role in the Golden Knights' top four over the last two contests since coming off of injured reserve. He could see some power-play time on the second unit, which boosts his scoring potential, but he doesn't play a particularly physical game for a blueliner.
