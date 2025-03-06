Hanifin scored a goal on two shots, added a power-play assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Hanifin set up a Jack Eichel goal in the first period before the two reversed roles on the Golden Knights' tally just 17 seconds into the second period. This was a third straight multi-point effort for Hanifin, who has two goals and seven assists over his last seven contests. The defenseman is up to eight goals, 30 points, 117 shots on net, 85 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 61 appearances. Streaky offense throughout the season may have led fantasy managers to drop Hanifin -- check to see if he's available now while he's seeing premium minutes on the first power-play unit.