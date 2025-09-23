Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hanifin (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's exhibition game versus the Kings, according to Hannah Kirkell of Vegas Hockey Now.
Hanifin is good to go after skipping Friday's practice for precautionary reasons. He accounted for 10 goals, 39 points, 145 shots on net and 106 blocked shots across 80 regular-season outings in 2024-25.
