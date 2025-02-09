Hanifin logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.
Hanifin has a helper in two straight contests after going 15 games without a point. The 28-year-old is up to 23 points, 102 shots on net, 81 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating. It's a good sign he's built up some momentum heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off, where he'll represent Team USA.
