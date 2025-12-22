Hanifin posted three assists (two on the power play), four shots on net and four blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Hanifin is poised for a larger role on the power play in the absence of Shea Theodore (upper body). The 28-year-old Hanifin made good on that extra usage, helping out on goals by Mitch Marner, Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev. This was Hanifin's first multi-point effort of the season, giving him two goals, eight helpers (four on the power play), 65 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 24 appearances in a top-four role.