Hanifin signed an eight-year contract extension with the Golden Knights on Thursday. The deal comes with a $7.35 million annual cap hit, per Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, making the contract worth a total of $58.8 million.

Hanifin was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer following the conclusion of his six-year, $29.7 million deal. Vegas acquired him from Calgary on March 6, and the 27-year-old defenseman has recorded 13 goals, 44 points, a plus-20 rating, 63 hits and 116 blocks in 77 outings between the Flames and Golden Knights in 2023-24. Hanifin has the capabilities to justify his big payday by serving as a critical part of the Golden Knights' blue line for years to come.