Hanifin managed an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Wild in Game 1.

Hanifin helped out on the first of Brett Howden's two goals in the third period. After being limited to one goal over his final eight regular-season games, Hanifin rested for the Golden Knights' last two contests before the playoffs. The 28-year-old defenseman will see some chances on offense, but his defensive play is what will be most valuable in the postseason. He had 39 points (10 on the power play), 145 shots on net and 106 blocked shots over 80 regular-season contests in 2024-25.