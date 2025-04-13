Hanifin scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Hanifin's tally at 18:05 of the third period broke a 3-3 tie and stood as the game-winner. It also snapped a seven-game point drought for the defenseman, and it was his first goal since March 11 versus the Penguins. The 28-year-old has 10 goals, 39 points, 145 shots on net, 106 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 80 appearances. He hasn't missed a contest this season, so it's possible Hanifin is a candidate for rest now that the Golden Knights have secured the top seed in the Pacific Division.