Hanifin scored a goal, fired three shots on net and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Hanifin put Vegas on the scoresheet midway through the opening period for his second goal of the season. He's up to six points, 50 shots on goal and 34 blocks through 19 appearances this season. While the offense hasn't been at the same level as his past four seasons, he's remained a solid option in fantasy through his volume of shots, blocks and ice time. Hanifin should continue to see top four defensive minutes for the Golden Knights and is trending upwards offensively with two points in his last three games.