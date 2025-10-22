Hanifin (undisclosed) was put on injured reserve Wednesday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hanifin's placement on IR can be retroactive to Oct. 8, which means he can be activated at any time, but it would be surprising for Vegas to make this move unless Hanifin was expected to miss at least one more game. Don't expect Hanifin to play Saturday in Florida, and it would be surprising if he returns in time for Sunday's clash in Tampa Bay.