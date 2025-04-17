Hanifin (rest) won't play Wednesday versus the Canucks, Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas reports.
Hanifin will be out of action for the second game in a row to end the regular season. The 28-year-old should be right back in a top-four role when the Golden Knights face the Wild in Game 1 of the playoffs.
