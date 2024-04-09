Hanifin scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Both of Hanifin's points came on the power play, as he and Jack Eichel set up each other's goals. The 27-year-old Hanifin has earned eight points over 14 contests as a Golden Knight -- Monday marked his third multi-point effort with the team. The blueliner is at 43 points, 160 shots on net, 116 blocked shots, 62 hits and a plus-19 rating through 76 appearances overall.