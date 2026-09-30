Hanifin scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Hanifin was on the third pairing for this contest, logging 18:51 of ice time. He hasn't averaged less than 20 minutes per game since 2017-18 with the Hurricanes, so his usage is worth monitoring. The Golden Knights also have five left-shot defensemen on the roster, which led to Hanifin playing his off side Tuesday. He was held to just 28 points in 71 regular-season outings last year. The 29-year-old also appears to be behind Shea Theodore and Rasmus Andersson for power-play time, which could further limit Hanifin's offense.