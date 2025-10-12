Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin: Remains out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hanifin (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Kraken, per SinBin.Vegas.
Hanifin will miss his second straight game due to an injury suffered late in the Golden Knights' season opener. The 28-year-old's status beyond Saturday has yet to be determined. He'll have a couple of days before Vegas is next in action in Calgary on Tuesday to conclude a three-game road trip. Ben Hutton remains in the lineup in Hanifin's stead.
