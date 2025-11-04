default-cbs-image
Hanifin (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Hanifin appears poised to return to the lineup against Detroit on Tuesday after missing the last 10 games. He logged 24:00 of ice time, earning three shots on goal and two hits, in Vegas' season-opening 6-5 shootout loss to the Kings on Oct. 8 before the injury.

