Hanifin (undisclosed) will be sidelined for Thursday's matchup with Boston, Sin Bin Vegas reports.

Hanifin will be out of action for his fourth consecutive game due to his undisclosed injury. With the blueliner on the shelf, Ben Hutton should continue to log minutes with the second pairing. In his lone appearance during the Golden Knights' Opening Night overtime loss to the Kings, Hanifin logged 24:00 of ice time in which he garnered three shots, two hits and a minus-1 rating.