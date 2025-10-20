Hanifin (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hurricanes, SinBin.vegas reports.

Hanifin will be unavailable for a sixth consecutive game due to his unspecified injury. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday that he isn't yet sure whether Hanifin will travel with the Golden Knights for their upcoming road trip, which begins Saturday against the Panthers. Ben Hutton should continue to see playing time in Hanifin's absence.