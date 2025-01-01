Hanifin scored a goal on two shots, blocked one shot and had one hit in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Montreal.
The Golden Knights got a pair of goals from defensemen in the first period. Zach Whitecloud opened the scoring with an early marker followed by Hanifan, who gathered a loose puck and beat a screened Sam Montembeault stick side late in the period. The tally was Hanifin's sixth of the season and third in the last five outings.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin: Opens scoring in win•
-
Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin: Finds twine in win•
-
Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin: Sends helper in win•
-
Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin: Contributes two assists•
-
Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin: Logs two helpers in win•
-
Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin: Snags helper in win•