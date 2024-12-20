Hanifin posted an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Hanifin has three helpers over his last three games after going seven contests without a point. The 27-year-old blueliner set up Brett Howden for the empty-netter to seal the win in the final minute of the game. Through 32 appearances, Hanifin has 15 points, 57 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 21 hits and a minus-1 rating this season.